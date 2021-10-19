STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai announces industrial township in Chitradurga

Directs Deputy Commissioner to identify 1,000-2,000 acres for the project, says it will help in development of the region
 

Published: 19th October 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The gathering at the event

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the setting up of an industrial township in Chitradurga district after Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru pointed out to the region’s backwardness and lack of employment opportunities. The announcement came as a surprise and was received with huge applause.  

The CM made the announcement at the ‘Guruvandana’ programme organised as part of the Sharana Samskruti Utsava to mark Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru’s completion of 30 years as the mutt pontiff on Monday. Bommai said the Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor, which passes through the district, will help in development of the region.

“In order to aid Chitradurga’s development, I’m announcing an industrial township in the district. It will come up on 1,000-2,000 acres,” the CM said and instructed the district deputy commissioner to identify suitable land for the project.

It was a day of celebration at Sri Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga on Monday,
with seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru completing 30 years as pontiff. 

Bommai pointed out that when B S Yediyurappa was Leader of the Opposition, he had taken up the cause of the people. “He had fought development projects of the state. When he became CM, he ensured that those projects were realised. The Upper Bhadra project was moving at the snail’s pace. When he became CM, Yediyurappa made a resolve to complete the project. Despite several roadblocks, the project was launched and is now feeding water to the region. Yediyurappa also made recommendations to declare it as a national project,” the CM said. 

Earlier, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru regretted that though the BJP has five MLAs from the region, they are not making enough efforts to get development projects sanctioned for the district. “Chitradurga lacked development when compared to other districts and district figured less in budgets. The district needs industrial development. The city needs to be a smart city. I hope the CM will give priority for the development of the district, “ the seer said. 

Saints achieved lot in short lifespan: Seer
Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru said that the lifespan of some saints were short, but they had made significant achievements and guided the society. Stating that Swami Vivekananda was one such example, he said, “The whole world admires Swami Vivekananda. The 12th century social reformer Basavanna penned Vacahanas to guide society and launched a movement to build an egalitarian society.”  The Murugha Mutt seer described Basavaraj Bommai as a lucky CM and B S Yediyurappa as an experienced CM. “Let’s hope that Bommai’s lucky charm and Yediyurappa’s experience take Chitradurga district on the path of development,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Chitradurga
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp