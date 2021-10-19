Bommai announces industrial township in Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the setting up of an industrial township in Chitradurga district after Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru pointed out to the region’s backwardness and lack of employment opportunities. The announcement came as a surprise and was received with huge applause.

The CM made the announcement at the ‘Guruvandana’ programme organised as part of the Sharana Samskruti Utsava to mark Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru’s completion of 30 years as the mutt pontiff on Monday. Bommai said the Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor, which passes through the district, will help in development of the region.

“In order to aid Chitradurga’s development, I’m announcing an industrial township in the district. It will come up on 1,000-2,000 acres,” the CM said and instructed the district deputy commissioner to identify suitable land for the project.

It was a day of celebration at Sri Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga on Monday,

with seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru completing 30 years as pontiff.

Bommai pointed out that when B S Yediyurappa was Leader of the Opposition, he had taken up the cause of the people. “He had fought development projects of the state. When he became CM, he ensured that those projects were realised. The Upper Bhadra project was moving at the snail’s pace. When he became CM, Yediyurappa made a resolve to complete the project. Despite several roadblocks, the project was launched and is now feeding water to the region. Yediyurappa also made recommendations to declare it as a national project,” the CM said.

Earlier, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru regretted that though the BJP has five MLAs from the region, they are not making enough efforts to get development projects sanctioned for the district. “Chitradurga lacked development when compared to other districts and district figured less in budgets. The district needs industrial development. The city needs to be a smart city. I hope the CM will give priority for the development of the district, “ the seer said.

Saints achieved lot in short lifespan: Seer

Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru said that the lifespan of some saints were short, but they had made significant achievements and guided the society. Stating that Swami Vivekananda was one such example, he said, “The whole world admires Swami Vivekananda. The 12th century social reformer Basavanna penned Vacahanas to guide society and launched a movement to build an egalitarian society.” The Murugha Mutt seer described Basavaraj Bommai as a lucky CM and B S Yediyurappa as an experienced CM. “Let’s hope that Bommai’s lucky charm and Yediyurappa’s experience take Chitradurga district on the path of development,” he said.