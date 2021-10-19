STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress' tweet calling PM Modi 'angootha chhaap' sparks row

Such tweets and communication will have no effect on the people in the long run.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an inauguration of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tweet posted by the official handle of the state Congress unit calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘angootha chhaap’ triggered a strong response from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed it as crass and in poor taste. 

However, defending the tweet, Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal said, “The BJP’s tweets are so often crass and crude, can we talk about them?’’ Former BJP former state media convener S Shantaram said, ‘’If the social media team of any political party relies on inexperience, it translates into crass and impolite language. Such tweets and communication will have no effect on the people in the long run. The social media teams need to understand that politics is not about criticism merely for the sake of it.’’

Brand strategy specialist Harish Bijoor pointed out, “Rival parties go all out in shooting off their tweets! There is a ‘fastest finger first’ syndrome at play. In the bargain, language becomes crass and all civility is lost. When one looks at tweets of this kind, it makes you wonder whether this is social media or anti-social media.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Karnataka Narendra Modi angootha chhaap
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp