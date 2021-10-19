Karnataka Congress' tweet calling PM Modi 'angootha chhaap' sparks row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tweet posted by the official handle of the state Congress unit calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘angootha chhaap’ triggered a strong response from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed it as crass and in poor taste.

However, defending the tweet, Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal said, “The BJP’s tweets are so often crass and crude, can we talk about them?’’ Former BJP former state media convener S Shantaram said, ‘’If the social media team of any political party relies on inexperience, it translates into crass and impolite language. Such tweets and communication will have no effect on the people in the long run. The social media teams need to understand that politics is not about criticism merely for the sake of it.’’

Brand strategy specialist Harish Bijoor pointed out, “Rival parties go all out in shooting off their tweets! There is a ‘fastest finger first’ syndrome at play. In the bargain, language becomes crass and all civility is lost. When one looks at tweets of this kind, it makes you wonder whether this is social media or anti-social media.”