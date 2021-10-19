STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru law student files rape attempt case against Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor

In a complaint to women's police station at Pandeshwar, the student filed a complaint against KSN Rajesh and stated that in August, she had joined as an intern under him at Karangalpady.

Published: 19th October 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A law student from Mangaluru has filed a complaint against special public prosecutor of Lokayukta Court that he attempted to rape her.

In a complaint to women's police station at Pandeshwar, the student filed a complaint against KSN Rajesh and stated that in August, she had joined as an intern under him at Karangalpady. In the meantime, Rajesh allegedly used to force her for sex.

In September, he had allegedly called her to his chamber and behaved indecently and also attempted to rape. KSN Rajesh was working as special public prosecutor in corruption cases under Lokayukta.

Meanwhile, an audio purportedly of the victim and the accused was viral on social media in which the accused was heard requesting her to come back to office and he would never behave in such a way any more.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media that two separate complaints have been registered and ACP Ranjith Bandaru is the investigating officer. In another complaint, the accused had allegedly threatened the victim's friend not to reveal it to anyone.

