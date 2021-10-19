Minor girl in Chitradurga poisons and kills four of family

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Chitradurga police have made a breakthrough in a case involving a food poisoning incident which killed four members of a family, and moved legal action against a juvenile. On July 12, 2021, four members from the same family succumbed due to food poisoning at Gollarahatti of Bharamasagar hobli in Chitradurga district and one person who was critical survived after undergoing medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Thippa Naik (45), his wife Sudha Bai (40), his mother Gundi Bai (80), and daughter Ramya (16). According to a press release issued by the Chitradurga police, the juvenile (one of the daughters of Tippa Naik) mixed pesticide in ragi mudde and served it to her family members. All of them fell sick and were hospitalised. However, except one Rahul, the others lost their life.

On the basis of the FSL report, it was found that pesticide was mixed with the dish. The police collected ragi mudde samples, the aluminimum utensil used in its preparation, and the viscera of the deceased and sent them to the lab. Based on a complaint lodged by Rahul, son of Tippa Naik, who survived the incident, the police registered a case under the IPC.

An investigation team was constituted under the leadership of Police Inspector T N Madhu to nab the culprits. According to the press release, the female juvenile was not being treated well and was scolded by her parents and other family members constantly.

On the contrary, her other siblings were treated well. This led the girl to think that if she killed them, then nobody would send her out on daily-wage work and no one would scold her. She allegedly mixed pesticide in the ragi mudde that was served during dinner, said a release issued by the Chitradurga police.