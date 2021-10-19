STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will make courts accessible to all sections, says new CJ of Karnataka HC

“It will be my endeavour to make our courts accessible to all sections of society and protect the interests of marginalised and underprivileged communities.

Published: 19th October 2021

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi at an event to welcome him, at the Karnataka High Court on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It will be my endeavour to make our courts accessible to all sections of society and protect the interests of marginalised and underprivileged communities. I will endeavour to make Karnataka the best judiciary in the country with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” said Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Monday.

Responding to the welcome speech delivered by chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council Srinivasa Babu L at a function held at the high court, Justice Awasthi, before resuming first day of his court proceedings, said, “The brave, hardworking and affectionate people of this state have made Karnataka a leader in numerous fields. It has time and again set a benchmark for other states to follow.”

He said, “Right from its inception, the High Court and the judiciary of Karnataka have contributed to the jurisprudence and legal fields in India. This iconic High Court has produced several excellent legal luminaries both from the Bar and the Bench. Some of whom have adorned the highest positions in the judiciary.”

He said, “I am told that the Karnataka judiciary is ahead in the use of modern technology and that the hybrid mode of functioning of the HC during the pandemic has been a success to a great extent. Even during the pandemic, judges worked relentlessly. ”

