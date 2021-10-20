STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajrang Dal leader attacked, Tumkuru tense

The youth allegedly attacked the duo when the latter advised them against bike wheeling on the national highway.

Bajrang Dal Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tension gripped Tumakuru after the district convener of Bajrang Dal Manju Bhargav, and his friend Kiran were attacked by a group of six unruly youths at Gubbi Gate on Bengaluru-Honnavara national highway-206 on Tuesday evening.

The youth allegedly attacked the duo when the latter advised them against bike wheeling on the national highway. Manju (34) and Kiran were admitted to the district general hospital with severe injuries. As the news spread like wildfire, members of several pro-Hindu organisations gathered in front of the hospital and demanded immediate action against the accused. Additional police forces were deployed in select areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

“We have identified the accused and will arrest them soon. Whether the attack was intentional or not will be investigated as one of the accused had hit the victims with a metal rod,” Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shahapurawad told The New Indian Express, adding that the situation is under control. “Adequate measures have been taken as the KRSP and DAR platoons have been deployed in order to check any untoward incident,” he informed.

As the accused hailed from another community, the pro-Hindu organisations have alleged that it was a pre-planned attack. Tumakuru city MLA GB Jyothiganesh visited the hospital and condemned the incident.

