Congress' ‘bhagyas’ didn’t get them votes, mocks Bommai

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kick-started his campaign for the party’s candidate from Sindagi, Ramesh Bhusanur, by taking part in a huge rally at Almel town on Tuesday. Addressing a massive gathering, the CM said, “Karnataka suffered because of poor administration by the alliance government. Siddaramaiah was day-dreaming about returning to power in the 2018 Assembly polls.

He thought it would be an easy win for the Congress as they believed that the ‘baghyas’ (programmes) they gave to people would fetch them votes. But the fact is that people dethroned them and made them sit in the opposition.”

“The Congress is always in hunger for power. When people didn’t give them a mandate, they rushed to the doorsteps of JDS and got into an alliance with an intention to loot the resources of the state. They also demanded portfolios like power, irrigation and major departments to make money. They want to make huge sums while being in power,” Bommai alleged.

Terming the Congress as a party of the minorities, BJP state president Naleen Kumar Kateel said, “It favoured Muslims in governance when it was at the helm of affairs in the state. Siddaramaiah claims that he has given many programmes in his regime, but a majority of the programmes benefited only one particular community.

Now, he is not asking for votes from the backward classes, but seeking only minority support for the party. But the BJP government, led by CM Bommai, is seeking the support of all communities for the overall development of the state. The Congress will be divided in two — one of Siddaramaiah and another of DK Shivakumar — before the 2023 Assembly elections.”

“We should also not forget that it is the same party which tried to divide the Veerasahiva-Lingayat community, break the harmony of Hindus and Muslims by commemorating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, and also the reason behind the killings of 24 Hindu activists. Whom will Siddaramaiah vote for? The protectors of this nation or other evil forces?” Kateel questioned.