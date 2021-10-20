Half of eligible population in Karnataka yet to take second Covid jab

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to focus on improving the second dose coverage. Like in several other state, in Karnataka too, administration of the second dose has been a challenge, officials point out. Out of the 4.08 crore population vaccinated with the first dose in the state, 2.06 crore are yet to take their second dose.

“Now there is no shortage of vaccine or supply chain issues, but yet, we are seeing a gap in the number of people coming forward to take their second dose of vaccination. The State Government is also conducting several awareness programmes and is encouraging people to take the second dose. People should know that it is important,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

As per the State Government data, almost 90% of people have been administered at least one dose of vaccination across the 31 districts in the state. “Even in some of the districts like Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichuru, Yadgir and Koppal, where the vaccination coverage of the first dose was very low, we have pushed people to take their vaccines and the coverage has gone up. The second dose is also being given accordingly,” explained a doctor from the Health Department.

However, experts feel that misinformation, complacency and some level of vaccine hesitancy have been the reasons for people missing their second dose. Dr Manjunath explains that in most of the cases he has come across, many people are misinformed that Covid-19 is gone, cases have reduced and one dose of vaccination is enough etc. “But we must be alert and two doses of vaccine is important even amongst those who have already been infected with Covid-19,” he stressed.

Shripriya, an ASHA worker at a primary health centre, says she keeps track of the vaccination status of about 1,500 households in her locality. “We make at least 100 calls to people every day from a list given to us, and remind them to take the second dose. Most people are coming forward to take the vaccine, but they tend to forget their dates. If they are not reachable on phone, then we visit homes and bring them to the vaccination site,” she said.

Meanwhile, doctors also feel that it is time to revise the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine. The state’s Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that the gap for Covishield doses should be reduced from 84 days to four to eight weeks, as was the norm earlier. The state has also written to the Centre seeking reduction in the dosage interval. “As vaccine supplies have improved, reducing the gap will help in rapidly increasing the coverage of the second dose and prevent the third wave,” the TAC members had suggested.