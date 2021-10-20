Hampi, here we come: After long gap, filmmakers from South, Bollywood make beeline to temple town

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: After a long gap of two years, film shooting is all set to resume in Hampi.

Located in Hosapete taluk of the newly formed Vijayanagara district, the Hampi World Heritage Site has always been a favourite outdoor destination for filmmakers from south India.

Around 35 different film units have now applied for shooting permission at the site.

Officials from the Hampi Management Authority said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, permission for filming at Hampi was halted. "Hampi has always been sought after as a destination for film units due to its natural beauty and architectural wonders. Moreover, heli tourism which is expected to begin soon will further attract moviemakers," said an official.

Besides south Indian filmmakers, two permissions have been sought from the Mumbai film industry. The filmmakers have to adhere to strict rules so that no harm is caused to the monuments. Besides a deposit amount which depends upon the shooting location, Rs 1 lakh is charged per day for film shooting in Hampi, explained the official.

"It's a great place to shoot song sequences. We have been doing short films in Hampi for long. The site looks different during morning hours and golden hour in the evening. The Tungabhadra River, boulder-clad hillocks and old temples add beauty to it," said a filmmaker.