Kannada Development Authority proposes new law to implement language

BENGALURU: Ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava, a new comprehensive Kannada Language Act has been proposed by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) to implement Kannada effectively in administration across the state.

The act proposes an executive body that will act as the implementation authority and also coordinating body among various departments of the government. KDA Chairman TS Nagabharana told The New Indian Express that now, many departments are involved in the implementation of Kannada.

“For example, Kannada name boards come under the labour department and local civic agencies. This needs to be streamlined. It is easier if one agency has the overall authority. Now, there is a law to implement Kannada, but it is limited to each department. We need to bring it under one umbrella,” Nagabharana said.

“We have already finished one round of meeting. We are seeking the opinions of various departments on the present rules. Once we get all the inputs, KDA, along with the law department, will prepare a draft. We hope to get a clear picture by November-end,’’ he said.

Kannada Kayaka Varsha KDA observed ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ from November 2020 to October 2021 to promote the use of Kannada in government and public spaces. It also held Kannada classes at many places with the help of volunteers. To assess the impact of the programme, the authority is organising a one-day workshop at every district starting from November 10 to December 10.

This year will be observed as Kannada Anushtana Varsha from November 2021 to October 2022 to implement Kannada as per rules. Nagabharana, however, said it will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai first.

Govt to decide on state anthem

Despite putting in effort for years, the State government has not been able to come to a conclusion on the duration and style of singing of the State anthem, “Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujathe’’, written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. It is now sung for four to five minutes, depending on the rendition. Last month, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said that the government has constituted a committee comprising musician Leelavathi, poet Doddarangegowda, and government officials to finalise the singing style and duration of the anthem before October 2, 2021. Sources said the panel is divided between the renditions of

C Ashwath and Mysuru Ananthaswamy.