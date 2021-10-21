Congress' Surjewala tears into BJP over price rise

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took on the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in Karnataka over the rise in prices of various commodities, right from vegetables to fuels.

During his campaign at Hanagal on Wednesday, Surjewala said it has become difficult for the poor and middle class people as prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps talking about the past 75 years in his speeches, but prices of essential commodities and fuel are all-time high now. Why should one vote for the BJP? For the rising fuel and LPG prices?” Surjewala mocked.

Crude oil price was $108 per barrel and petrol price in the country was Rs 70 per litre when the Congress was in power at the Centre about seven years ago. Now, crude oil price is between $70-80 while petrol price is Rs 110, and diesel is Rs 101 per litre, he remarked. “Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government did nothing much, except advising people to sit at home. But the Congress candidate, Srinivas Mane, along with party workers, managed to supply oxygen and food kits to needy people, and stood with the people of the constituency,” Surjewala said.

Addressing the gathering, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said BJP leaders do not have any achievements to showcase and hence, they are insulting leaders of other parties. They should be asking people about their problems and addressing them, and not making personal comments on others in derogatory language. The people will them a befitting reply, he said.

Senior leader H K Patil alleged that BJP leaders are intellectually bankrupt and therefore they are making false allegations. The campaigning was held at Belagalpete, Akki-Alur and Kopparasikoppa villages of Hanagal taluk.