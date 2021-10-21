STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gulf nations to ink investment agreements with Karnataka next month

Minister for IT/BT and Science and Technology, Dr C N Ashwanth Narayan, on Wednesday said a delegation of investors from the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC)

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT and Science and Technology, Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan, on Wednesday said a delegation of investors from the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) countries will visit Karnataka next month to sign several MoUs on various investment proposals.

Investors from GCC countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman have evinced keen interest to set up a world-class Design District on the outskirts of Bengaluru and various other investment proposals, the minister said on his return from a four-day visit to take part in Dubai Expo-2020.

He said the proposed Rs 1,000 crore Design District will come up on 100-150 acres. Industrial designs of all kinds required for any sector will be done there and a Bengaluru Design Festival will be held there, he said. Through Dubai, the Karnataka Government intends to broadbase its reach and strengthen its relationship with other GCC countries. The Gulf Islamic Investment  has also announced plans to set up its office in Bengaluru. 

Several firms including Evolvence Group, an   investment firm, and Crescent Group, an investment company with diverse interests ranging from logistics, power and engineering, have shown interest to invest in the state. Aster DM Healthcare expressed interest in expansion to tier-2 and -3 cities in Karnataka, while Decker & Halabi has shown interest to set up a water theme park in the state, the statement from the minister’s office read.  

