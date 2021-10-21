Journalist Vittala Malekudiya, father acquitted by Mangaluru court over alleged links to Naxals

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Vittala Malekudiya, currently a journalist, and his father who were arrested in 2012 by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) for their alleged association with Naxals have been acquitted by a court here in Mangaluru.

The third additional court judge B B Jakathi pronounced the judgement on Thursday. Vittala Malekudiya and his father Linganna Malekudiya, residents of Kutlur in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, were acquitted by the court.

Vittala was arrested on March 3, 2012 by the ANF. In the charge sheet filed by the police, he was made the sixth accused and his father Linganna was the seventh accused. When Vittala got bail, he had said that several books on Bhagat Singh were seized from him.

When he was arrested, he was pursuing a post-graduate degree in journalism and he had to appear for the examination in the presence of the police with handcuffs inviting criticism from various corners.