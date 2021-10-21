STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Journalist Vittala Malekudiya, father acquitted by Mangaluru court over alleged links to Naxals

Vittala was arrested on March 3, 2012 by the ANF. In the charge sheet filed by the police, he was made the sixth accused and his father Linganna was the seventh accused.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Vittala Malekudiya and his father were welcomed outside the court premises by DYFI state president Munir Katipalla and other leaders (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Vittala Malekudiya, currently a journalist, and his father who were arrested in 2012 by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) for their alleged association with Naxals have been acquitted by a court here in Mangaluru.

The third additional court judge B B Jakathi pronounced the judgement on Thursday. Vittala Malekudiya and his father Linganna Malekudiya, residents of Kutlur in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, were acquitted by the court.

Vittala was arrested on March 3, 2012 by the ANF. In the charge sheet filed by the police, he was made the sixth accused and his father Linganna was the seventh accused. When Vittala got bail, he had said that several books on Bhagat Singh were seized from him. 

When he was arrested, he was pursuing a post-graduate degree in journalism and he had to appear for the examination in the presence of the police with handcuffs inviting criticism from various corners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Maoists Mangaluru
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp