Heavy rain cripples life in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Heavy rains lashed Mandya district and crippled normal life. Several houses and crops in hundreds of acres were inundated.

Beedi workers were the worst hit as over 400 houses were inundated in low-lying areas. Residents spent the whole night protecting their belongings while women and children were moved to safer places and nearby schools. Many poor people lost food grains, clothes and other belongings as rainwater flooded their houses.

Besides, the Beedi Colony has also become a breeding ground for epidemic diseases, said Nasreen, a resident. In Srirangapatna, more than 13 houses collapsed and standing crop in over 100 acres in Doddapalya, M Shettahalli, Chanagirikoppal, Mandya Koppal was damaged in the Wednesday night’s rain fury.

In many places, huge trees were uprooted and walls of houses collapsed. Srirangapatna taluk alone received 75 mm rain and M Shettahalli received 94 mm of rain.