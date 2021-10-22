STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain cripples life in Mandya

Heavy rains lashed Mandya district and crippled normal life. Several houses and crops in hundreds of acres were inundated.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Heavy rains lashed Mandya district and crippled normal life. Several houses and crops in hundreds of acres were inundated.

Beedi workers were the worst hit as over 400 houses were inundated in low-lying areas. Residents spent the whole night protecting their belongings while women and children were moved to safer places and nearby schools. Many poor people lost food grains, clothes and other belongings as rainwater flooded their houses.

Besides, the Beedi Colony has also become a breeding ground for epidemic diseases, said Nasreen, a resident. In Srirangapatna, more than 13 houses collapsed and standing crop in over 100 acres in Doddapalya, M Shettahalli, Chanagirikoppal, Mandya Koppal was damaged in the Wednesday night’s rain fury. 

In many places, huge trees were uprooted and walls of houses collapsed. Srirangapatna taluk alone received 75 mm rain and M Shettahalli received 94 mm of rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandya Heavy rain
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp