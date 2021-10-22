Karnataka aims to vaccinate 90 % eligible population against Covid by December: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Asserting vaccination only helps to make a Covid-19 free society, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they are aiming to vaccinate 90 percent eligible population of the state with the Covid-19 vaccine by December this year.

Participating in Covid-19 vaccine billionth dose celebration at KIMS hospital in Hubballi on Friday, Bommai said to vaccinate more people in the state, more trials will begin from this month. Vaccination only will help to make a Covid free society.

Hailing the efforts of all health workers, Bommai said, "Medical is a noble profession, with the help of collective concentrated efforts of all health staff we managed to handle covid."

“During this pandemic, the number of beds at government hospitals increased from 12,000 to 24,000 and all government hospitals upgraded during this pandemic and health infrastructure improved a lot,” CM pointed.

Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said 83 percent of the first dose and 38 percent of the second dose of the jab has been administered in the state, with the state standing in the third position in the country after Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate more number of people.

He also pointed out that as Covid-19 is under control in the state for the last couple of months, people are neglecting to take a second dose of jab. Only after taking two doses of the vaccine will the body develop immunity to fight against the disease.

Box

CM launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

CM Bommai along with health minister Sudhakar launched the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine here at the KIMS hospital. The pneumococcal disease is caused by pneumococcal bacteria and the bacteria can cause many types of illnesses, including pneumonia, which is an infection of the lungs. The vaccine can prevent pneumococcal disease.