STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka aims to vaccinate 90 % eligible population against Covid by December: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said 83% of the first dose and 38% of the second dose of the jab has been administered in the state

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine at KIMS hospital in Hubballi

CM Basavaraj Bommai launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine at KIMS hospital in Hubballi (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Asserting vaccination only helps to make a Covid-19 free society, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they are aiming to vaccinate 90 percent eligible population of the state with the Covid-19 vaccine by December this year.

Participating in Covid-19 vaccine billionth dose celebration at KIMS hospital in Hubballi on Friday, Bommai said to vaccinate more people in the state, more trials will begin from this month. Vaccination only will help to make a Covid free society.

Hailing the efforts of all health workers, Bommai said, "Medical is a noble profession, with the help of collective concentrated efforts of all health staff we managed to handle covid."

“During this pandemic, the number of beds at government hospitals increased from 12,000 to 24,000 and all government hospitals upgraded during this pandemic and health infrastructure improved a lot,” CM pointed.

Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said 83 percent of the first dose and 38 percent of the second dose of the jab has been administered in the state, with the state standing in the third position in the country after Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate more number of people.

He also pointed out that as Covid-19 is under control in the state for the last couple of months, people are neglecting to take a second dose of jab. Only after taking two doses of the vaccine will the body develop immunity to fight against the disease.

Box

CM launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine 

CM Bommai along with health minister Sudhakar launched the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine here at the KIMS hospital. The pneumococcal disease is caused by pneumococcal bacteria and the bacteria can cause many types of illnesses, including pneumonia, which is an infection of the lungs. The vaccine can prevent pneumococcal disease. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka covid vaccine coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp