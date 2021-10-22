Mudhol hound joins Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest force

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka forests gets an additional protection system. In a first, one-year-old Magri, a Mudhol Hound has now joined the protection force at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). It will supplement the working of Rana, the nine-year-old German Shepherd, sniffer dog. Margi has been trained at the police dog school in Bengaluru.

S R Natesh, Director, BTR told The New Indian Express, Rana is not retiring at the moment. So Margi will supplementing its work. “Margi joined us 15 days back and at present is undergoing training here and is getting acclimatised with the area. She will be doing the same work as Rana was doing.”

This is the first time Mudhol Hounds have been introduced in the Karnataka forest department. They have been chosen for its aggression, and as they are a local breed from Bagalkot. They are also joining the Karnataka police service and the Indian Air Force.

The indispensable Rana was pressed to work on solving forest crime cases and helping the department in nabbing poachers and tracing weapons. It had never failed the department in its work. Rana had earlier in October, this year, also helped the Tamil Nadu forest department officials to track the elusive tiger in Masingudi in Mudhumalai tiger reserve.