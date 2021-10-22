STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mudhol hound joins Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest force

Karnataka forests gets an additional protection system. In a first, one-year-old Magri, a Mudhol Hound has now joined the protection force at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). 

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mudhol hounds

Mudhol hound

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka forests gets an additional protection system. In a first, one-year-old Magri, a Mudhol Hound has now joined the protection force at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). It will supplement the working of Rana, the nine-year-old German Shepherd, sniffer dog. Margi has been trained at the police dog school in Bengaluru. 

S R Natesh, Director, BTR told The New Indian Express, Rana is not retiring at the moment. So Margi will supplementing its work. “Margi joined us 15 days back and at present is undergoing training here  and is getting acclimatised with the area. She will be doing the same work as Rana was doing.” 

This is the first time Mudhol Hounds have been introduced in the Karnataka forest department. They have been chosen for its aggression, and as they are a local breed from Bagalkot. They are also joining the Karnataka police service and the Indian Air Force.   

The indispensable Rana was pressed to work on solving forest crime cases and helping the department in nabbing poachers and tracing weapons. It had never failed the department in its work. Rana had earlier in October, this year, also helped the Tamil Nadu forest department officials to track the elusive tiger in Masingudi in Mudhumalai tiger reserve. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudhol Hound Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp