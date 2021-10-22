Officials told to stay alert in rain-hit Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said the department officials have been directed to be on alert and take steps to provide immediate assistance to people as many districts in the state are likely to receive heavy rain over the next four to five days.

“We have declared Red and Yellow alert in districts, depending on the forecast, and we are in constant touch with all the district deputy commissioners,” the minister told media persons. Ashoka said the administration is fully prepared to handle the situation and added that he is also getting a report from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner regarding the rain damage over the last two days.

“People from Karnataka who are stranded in Uttarakhand are completely safe and the government is coordinating with them. We have identified all the 96 people from 10 families. All of them are safe. We have taken all possible measures to ensure their safety and safe return,” he said.

The minister, who recently visited Gadikeshwara village in Kalaburgi district after reports of tremors, said the State Government has taken measures to construct temporary sheds for the affected families. Experts have given a preliminary report on the cause for the tremors and they will closely monitor it for a month, he said. “We have been in touch with the district administration. Adequate funds have been allocated for taking up relief works,” he said.