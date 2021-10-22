STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Officials told to stay alert in rain-hit Karnataka districts

“We have declared Red and Yellow alert in districts, depending on the forecast, and we are in constant touch with all the district deputy commissioners,”

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in seven districts during the period.

For representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said the department officials have been directed to be on alert and take steps to provide immediate assistance to people as many districts in the state are likely to receive heavy rain over the next four to five days. 

“We have declared Red and Yellow alert in districts, depending on the forecast, and we are in constant touch with all the district deputy commissioners,” the minister told media persons. Ashoka said the administration is fully prepared to handle the situation and added that he is also getting a report from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner regarding the rain damage over the last two days.

“People from Karnataka who are stranded in Uttarakhand are completely safe and the government is coordinating with them. We have identified all the 96 people from 10 families.  All of them are safe. We have taken all possible measures to ensure their safety and safe return,” he said.

The minister, who recently visited Gadikeshwara village in Kalaburgi district after reports of tremors, said the State Government has taken measures to construct temporary sheds for the affected families. Experts have given a preliminary report on the cause for the tremors and they will closely monitor it for a month, he said.  “We have been in touch with the district administration. Adequate funds have been allocated for taking up relief works,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ashoka Karnataka Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp