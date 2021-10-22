STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Priyank Kharge lambasts Kateel over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Priyank presented reports on the alleged involvement of BJP supporters in drug smuggling cases and abuse.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Hitting out at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “a drug addict and peddler”, KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge suspected Kateel of consuming drugs to satisfy his frustration caused by the little or no importance being given to him either by his party or the media.

“He (Kateel) is making such comments to catch the attention of the media as he is not getting any importance. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, CM Basavaraj Bommai and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have overshadowed him. I hope Kateel is not consuming drugs. But looking at the way he is making baseless and personal attacks on Congress leaders, it prompts me to suspect that he is into drugs,” the Chittapur MLA said. He said the drug mafia had become more active during the BJP regime. Priyank presented reports on the alleged involvement of BJP supporters in drug smuggling cases and abuse.

“The number of cases of drug smuggling in Karnataka has gone up from 255 in 2018 to 709 in 2019, and further to 2,766 in 2020. This year till date, the number stands at 3,337. The number of drugs seized has gone up from 1,053 kg in 2019 to 1,912 kg in 2020, and further to 3,255 kg till date this year. As per NCRB data, 1,113 people in 2018 and 1,230 people in 2019 committed suicide due to narcotic drugs.”

He said as much as 3,000 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was recently seized at Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat. In June this year, another consignment of 25,000 kg of heroin worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore had landed in another Gujarat port. Let Kateel ask the Union Home Minister about his failure in controlling  drug mafia,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyank Kharge Rahul Gandhi BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel Congress DRUG ADDICT
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp