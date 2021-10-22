STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seers join hands to unite SCs, STs, revive culture politics

Seers of prominent SCs, STs mutts have decided to come together and emerge as a major force in Karnataka.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Seers of prominent SCs, STs mutts have decided to come together and emerge as a major force in Karnataka. Valmiki Mutt seer Sri Prasanannapuri Swami and Sri Jnanaprakash Swami of Urilinga Peddi Mutt have come together to bring in Madarachanniah Swami, Bovi Siddeshwara Swami, Santasevalal Swami to bring all SCs, STs communities under one roof.

The seers held a meeting with prominent personalities and leaders of various mutts, and have decided to hold an interaction in Mysuru on October 30, and in Chamarajanagar district on October 31.

The meeting, held at Urilinga Peddi Mutt, deliberated on the need for unity among SCs, STs. They have planned a massive rally at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. Former Valmiki Development Corporation chairman SC Basavaraju, Bovi Development Corporation former chairman Seetharam, Central Relief Centre president M Ramachandra and others attended the meeting that decided to rise above their differences and unite the community.

They discussed the advantages and disadvantages of chanting the unity mantra, and also alleged that there are many who are ready to spend crores of rupees to see to it that the SCs, STs do not come together as they would emerge as a force to reckon with. 

Jnanaprakash Swami said Dalit seers have also invited many OBC religious leaders to take part in the meeting on October 31 as “inequality and atrocities continue even after 75 years of Independence. Land and resources are still in the hands of feudal landlords and unity among SCs and STs will rewrite the history of the downtrodden”. Differences among Dalits have cost us over 70 seats in general constituencies, they rued. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka SCs STs
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp