Seers join hands to unite SCs, STs, revive culture politics

MYSURU: Seers of prominent SCs, STs mutts have decided to come together and emerge as a major force in Karnataka. Valmiki Mutt seer Sri Prasanannapuri Swami and Sri Jnanaprakash Swami of Urilinga Peddi Mutt have come together to bring in Madarachanniah Swami, Bovi Siddeshwara Swami, Santasevalal Swami to bring all SCs, STs communities under one roof.

The seers held a meeting with prominent personalities and leaders of various mutts, and have decided to hold an interaction in Mysuru on October 30, and in Chamarajanagar district on October 31.

The meeting, held at Urilinga Peddi Mutt, deliberated on the need for unity among SCs, STs. They have planned a massive rally at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. Former Valmiki Development Corporation chairman SC Basavaraju, Bovi Development Corporation former chairman Seetharam, Central Relief Centre president M Ramachandra and others attended the meeting that decided to rise above their differences and unite the community.

They discussed the advantages and disadvantages of chanting the unity mantra, and also alleged that there are many who are ready to spend crores of rupees to see to it that the SCs, STs do not come together as they would emerge as a force to reckon with.

Jnanaprakash Swami said Dalit seers have also invited many OBC religious leaders to take part in the meeting on October 31 as “inequality and atrocities continue even after 75 years of Independence. Land and resources are still in the hands of feudal landlords and unity among SCs and STs will rewrite the history of the downtrodden”. Differences among Dalits have cost us over 70 seats in general constituencies, they rued.