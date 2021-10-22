STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru: Eight kids injured as drunk van driver loses control

The kids were going to SVG Public School in Chikkanahalli village, when the incident occurred around 11am.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: 15 children had a close shave, while eight sustained injuries, when the driver of a school van lost control and the vehicle toppled in Guttepalya forest area on Bommaladevipura-Chikkanahalli road in Koratagere taluk, on Thursday. The driver was allegedly drunk.

All the injured, including three who sustained head injuries, were treated at the taluk government hospital and are out of danger.  The kids were going to SVG Public School in Chikkanahalli village, when the incident occurred around 11am.

“The van was scheduled to come to our village at 8am but came at 10am and the driver, Govinda, was drunk,” the children alleged.  “The van started moving in a zig-zag manner and eventually toppled.” 

The accused escaped the scene, and locals rescued the children. Panic-stricken parents rushed to hospital. Education department officials visited the school and took stock of the situation. 

Koratagere police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru road accident
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp