Tumakuru: Eight kids injured as drunk van driver loses control

TUMAKURU: 15 children had a close shave, while eight sustained injuries, when the driver of a school van lost control and the vehicle toppled in Guttepalya forest area on Bommaladevipura-Chikkanahalli road in Koratagere taluk, on Thursday. The driver was allegedly drunk.

All the injured, including three who sustained head injuries, were treated at the taluk government hospital and are out of danger. The kids were going to SVG Public School in Chikkanahalli village, when the incident occurred around 11am.

“The van was scheduled to come to our village at 8am but came at 10am and the driver, Govinda, was drunk,” the children alleged. “The van started moving in a zig-zag manner and eventually toppled.”

The accused escaped the scene, and locals rescued the children. Panic-stricken parents rushed to hospital. Education department officials visited the school and took stock of the situation.

Koratagere police registered a case.