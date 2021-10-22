Tumakuru: Teacher-author arrested over inflammatory content of book

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Tumakuru police have arrested an assistant professor with a private teachers’ education college for hurting religious sentiments in a book he has authored. The designer of the book, belonging to a Mysuru-based publishing house, has also been booked.

BR Ramachadraiah (56) of Akshaya College, also a former member of the Tumkur University academic council, in his English book — Moulya Darshana-The Essence of Value Education’, published by Halatti Lokesh, a designer with Vismaya Prakashana, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Islam. Acting on a complaint by lawyer Roshan Nawaz, the New Extension police have filed an FIR under Section 157 of CrPC.

The author had suggested his 260-page book, priced at Rs 220, as reading material for third-semester Bachelor of Education students. “Since the book disturbs communal harmony and spreads hate, stringent action should be taken against the publisher and the college, where he is assistant professor, must dismiss him from service,” Nawaz demanded.

CFI demands complete ban on book

Members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) have now urged the government to ban completely the book, about 1,000 copies of which have been printed, and destroy them. A couple of days ago, they had even staged a protest against the author.

Asked why the issue has been raked up now, as the book was published during 2019, CFI member Hakeem claimed that they got to know about it recently when the third semester BEd classes began.

However, Tumkur University has disowned the author saying that he is in no way connected to the institution. “He was an academic council member some years ago, but we have not prescribed his book for students at all”, clarified Vice-Chancellor Prof YS Sidde Gowda.