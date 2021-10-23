STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-CAA protests: Acted against police for grilling children of Shaheen school, govt tells Karnataka HC

The state also informed that a circular has been issued to all the police officers of the state indicating that such action cannot be taken by them and it goes against the Juvenile Justice Rules 2016,

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that action has already been taken against the delinquent police officers for interrogating children of Shaheen Education Society at Bidar in uniform and while carrying a firearm over the sedition case registered for allegedly staging the play questioning CAA, NRC and also for making derogatory comments against the Prime Minister. 

The state also informed that a circular has been issued to all the police officers of the state indicating that such action cannot be taken by them and it goes against the Juvenile Justice Rules 2016, in response to the directions issued by court.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Anti-CAA protests
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp