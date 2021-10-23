Anti-CAA protests: Acted against police for grilling children of Shaheen school, govt tells Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that action has already been taken against the delinquent police officers for interrogating children of Shaheen Education Society at Bidar in uniform and while carrying a firearm over the sedition case registered for allegedly staging the play questioning CAA, NRC and also for making derogatory comments against the Prime Minister.

The state also informed that a circular has been issued to all the police officers of the state indicating that such action cannot be taken by them and it goes against the Juvenile Justice Rules 2016, in response to the directions issued by court.