Bommai, BSY launch joint attack on Congress

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa continued their attack on the Congress saying that the party is on the brink of collapse and no one will benefit by following it. They were jointly campaigning for the BJP’s Hanagal bypoll candidate, Shivaraj Sajjanar. Bommai pointed out that the Congress won the least number of seats in its history during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls under Rahul Gandhi as president and therefore, he had resigned. There is no future for the Congress, he stressed.

Yediyurappa also said that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Congress is facing an existential crisis and they are searching for leadership.

“People should extend so much support to BJP that Congress leaders leave the counting hall within an hour of counting of votes begins,” he appealed.

Playing the emotional card, Yediyurappa said though he is now a former CM, people still have been showering a lot of love. The late C M Udasi wanted to make Haveri a model district, and his works in Hanagal taluk will be remembered for the next 100 years, he said. Stressing that the Congress has been insulting the people of Hanagal constituency by claiming they are taking money to cast their votes, Yediyurappa said, “It is Congress culture to distribute money and play the caste cards in polls.”

Releasing documents, Bommai said Congress leader Siddaramaiah, when he was CM, had announced several schemes and funds, including construction of 15 lakh houses, before the Assembly election, but none of those were implemented. Bommai and Yediyurappa visited Bommanahalli, Akki-Alur, Belagalpete and other villages in Hanagal taluk.