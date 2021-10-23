Congress and JDS fighting for political survival: BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra on Friday expressed confidence of the ruling party emerging victorious in the October 30 bypoll to Sindagi Assembly constituency. Speaking to the media before participating in a public rally to garner votes for BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur at Almel town in Vijayapura district, Vijayendra said,

“Tough the bypoll looks like a fight between three parties, in reality the Congress and the JDS are fighting for their political survival. I can say with confidence that the candidates and leaders of both the parties will vacate the counting booth once the early trends trickle in on November 2.” On the Congress and JDS dragging the name of the RSS in the bypoll campaign, Vijayendra said, “I would not like to respond to such irresponsible allegations.

My party will focus only on development issues and seek votes on the basis of governance.” Admitting that the BJP did not have a strong base in KR Pet and Sira that went for bypolls earlier this year, Vijayendra said extensive campaigning helped the party win both the seats. “We have never won an election in those segments... but still we managed to win the last time. The situation in Sindagi is different,” he said.