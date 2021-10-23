Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan calls Congress a ‘foreign party’

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday termed the Congress a "foreign party" and lambasted it for adopting the unwanted culture and ideologies in the past.

"Congress party always nurtured the unwanted culture and ideologies in the country. It is inevitable to make the party disappear from India and the BJP workers are committed to making it happen. People have rejected it as a dynasty-inclining system prevails in that party. It has no relevance for this nation," he said.

The minister was reacting to his party colleague and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel who called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a drug addict and peddler.

The minister said that Congress never was a party of the people. Nalin Kumar Kateel’s message was clear. Only BJP will nurture the culture of this nation as it is the party of the people, he said.

Regarding possibilities in the by-election to two assembly constituencies -- Sindagi and Hanagal -- in the state, the minister expressed confidence that BJP candidates will win both the seats.

The minister who also holds the portfolios of information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, skill development, livelihood, and entrepreneurship, inspected the work-in-progress site of world class ITI in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district. He said that ITI, which is being readied at Byndoor in collaboration with the Tata, will have 11 courses once commenced. Six of them will be of one-year duration. Five courses will be for two years.

The minister said that the emerging technologies will be taught in the ITIs as they are highly employment-oriented.