Lesser known tourism spots to be popularied, water sports in Cauvery to be improved

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state tourism department is working on identifying and popularising lesser known tourism destinations in Karnataka, it is also working on improving and streamlining the water sports activities in Cauvery River's Talakadu.

As a part of the plan to draw tourists to Karnataka and to make water sport destinations, which are becoming popular among tourists, especially Bengalurueans, the tourism department is trying all models to make them safe and improved to carry more footfall. On the lines of Kerala and Assam, the tourism department along with fisheries department is keen on introducing new coracles which are safer for tourists and can even be used for rescue operations in times of emergencies in Sangam, Talakadu and other spots in Cauvery river.

"In wake of the recent floods and rise in water levels, these coracles have found to be handy and sturdy in the two states. The idea is to bring the same here. We are also keen to make the place more tourist friendly, by making the locals, who are presently running the show as partners with the department. The need for this has risen because of the rising complaints of exploitation," said a tourism department official.

The department is keen to poularise it on the lines of Hoganekal falls and even to share its tourism footfall. It is also working on improving the quality of services in the area on the lines of Dandeli and Goa where water sports is very popular. "Since the destination is close to Bengaluru, the tourists are not satisfied with the experience and so not many international tourists are referred there. We want this to change, especially since many school and college trips are taken to Talakadu, safety is utmost important," the official added.

Tourism minister Anand Singh told The New Indian Express that a lot of man power and administrative work will also need to be done to improve, which is being addressed to. He said work was also being done to have a contractor model, who will be made responsible for all the anomalies.

He was speaking at the sidelines of the inauguration of the two day long India International Travel Mart, being held in the city to draw more domestic tourists to the state. Singh said: "We are keen to popularise places which have less footfall and are lesser known. We are looking for the support of not just officials, but even citizens who can tell us of places which can be explored. A policy is also being worked out on this on how to have more partners and stake holders."

According to an initial survey by the tourism department, there are around 600-700 such places, which can be given a facelift and improved to draw tourists.