Let’s debate funds granted for Hanagal: Siddaramaiah to Bommai

HAVERI: Asserting that he had given Rs 2,400 crore for the development of Hanagal constituency when he was chief minister, opposition leader Siddaramaiah invited Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to come on stage to discuss the funds allotted for development.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Srinivas Mane at Naregal village of Hanagal taluk on Friday, Siddaramaiah said he is ready to give details of funds allotted during his tenure, and Bommai can bring documents for the discussion.

Charging the BJP government with failure to curb rising prices, he said no one had seen ‘acche din’ for the past seven years. “Petrol rate has touched Rs 110, diesel Rs 100 and LPG gas cylinder is at Rs 950. Is this Achhe Din?” he demanded.

He also alleged that BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar and late CM Udasi had bankrupted Sangur Cooperative Sugar Factory. When Dr Chittaranjan Kalkoti was chairman of the factory, it ran at a profit of Rs 6 crore, but after Sajjanar and Udasi took charge, the factory began to run in loss and has now been privatised.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar demanded that Bommai release documents showing how much money had been spent on development of the constituency during the Congress government and BJP tenure.

The Union Government has reduced grants to the state, and though there are 25 BJP MPs from the state, they have failed to appeal to the Union government to release grants for development.