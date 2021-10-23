STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No police excess in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protest: Karnataka govt

When HC asked if anyone was guilty, govt advocate said no

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has concluded ‘there was no excess by the police’ with regard to the firing that occurred in Mangaluru and resulted in the death of two people during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act held in December 2019. 

Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa made the submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and K Ashraf from Dakshina Kannada in 2020. 

Chinnappa submitted that the state government accepted the report of the magisterial inquiry and concluded that nothing was wrong with the action taken by the police. When the court asked if anyone was found guilty, Chinnappa said no. The complaint against the police was received, probed and a report was filed by the CID. 

Senior counsel Prof Ravivarma Kumar said that 10 complaints were filed against police atrocities against a peaceful protest. There was a positive direction from the high court to register an FIR and investigate in accordance with the law. Not a single case/FIR was registered and investigated. No chargesheet was filed before the magistrate. Not even a single complainant was examined. “I have not furnished a copy of the report. Absolutely it is for the police, by the police and of the police,” he argued. 

Chinnappa submitted, “We have investigated every complaint. First, an inquiry was conducted by the CID and then by the district magistrate. There was a conclusion that no excess force was used by the police. Everything was submitted to the court in a sealed in cover”. 

The court directed the government to file an affidavit explaining the procedure adopted in taking up complaints and conducting inquiries. The hearing was adjourned to November 30, 2021.  The State Government had appointed the Udupi Deputy Commissioner to conduct the probe into the police firing and the report was submitted to the high court by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-CAA protest Karnataka High Court Mangaluru
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp