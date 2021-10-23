Prajwal Revanna slams Managulis for betraying JDS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna hit out at Ashok and Shantveer Managuli for quitting the JDS and joining hands with the Congress ahead of the October 30 bypoll to Sindagi, necessitated following the demise of MC Managuli. Campaigning for JDS candidate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi, Prajwal accused the Managuli brothers of betraying the JDS.

“The party gave all possible positions to the late MC Managuli... Amid stiff opposition from local party workers, we fielded him for seven times from Sindagi. We also made him a minister on both occasions when he was elected to the Assembly. But his sons have betrayed us,” Revanna said. While Ashok is the Congress candidate from Sindagi, Shantveer is the president of the Sindagi town municipal council.

Revanna said that JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy as CM had sanctioned projects worth Rs 920 crore to Sindagi. Responding to allegations made by Shantveer that the JDS mistreated MC Managuli when he demanded a Cabinet berth, Revanna said, “I challenge Shantveer to take a pledge before God that the party mistreated his father. It is appropriate for both the brothers to quit politics.”