Tumakuru bandh peaceful over attack on Bajrang Dal leader

However, the transport remained unaffected as auto-rickshaws plied as usual and some schools and colleges had declared holiday. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The bandh call given by pro-Hindu organisations in response to the Tuesday’s attack on the district Bajrang Dal convener Manju Bhargav by a group of unruly youths was peaceful in Tumakuru on Friday.

Most of the business establishments in the heart of the city voluntarily downed their shutters while hotels too extended their support to bandh call. However, the transport remained unaffected as auto-rickshaws plied as usual and some schools and colleges had declared holiday. 

Over 1,000 activists wearing saffron shawls gathered at the Town Hall circle and took out a procession up to the church square. Meanwhile, when a group of them tried to take out a motorbike rally, the police thwarted it. 

