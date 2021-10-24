STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
388 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Karnataka

The infections in other districts was below 50 including 37 in Tumakuru, 34 in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Hassan, 23 in Mysuru, 12 in Shivamogga and 10 in Uttara Kannada.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday posted 388 fresh cases and five fatalities to its COVID tally taking the caseload and mortality to 29,85,986 and 38,007.

The day also saw 586 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,39,239. Active cases stood at 8,711, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 194 cases and four deaths, it said.

One death each was reported in Tumakuru. Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Twenty-nine districts reported zero fatalities and 15 districts reported infections in single digit, the bulletin said. The positivity rate for the day was 0.32 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.28 per cent.

A total of 1,17,827 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.01 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.33 crore, with 39,983 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

