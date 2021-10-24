STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet to decide on renaming Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka: Bommai

Bommai said that the State Government will take steps to accord state festival status to Kittur Utsav.

Published: 24th October 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to Kittur Rani Chennamma in Hubballi on Saturday | d hemanth

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a decision on renaming the Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Kittur Utsav at Kittur.

Bommai said that the State Government will take steps to accord state festival status to Kittur Utsav. The event was organised to mark the victory of Rani Chennamma against the British.

”Kittur Rani Chennamma waged a war against the Britishers 40 years before Rani Jhansi launched the war for Independence. We have to bring to the notice of the world that Kittur rani Chenamma was the first woman to fight for India’s independence,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kittur Karnataka Mumbai-Karnataka region
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp