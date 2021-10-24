Cabinet to decide on renaming Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a decision on renaming the Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Kittur Utsav at Kittur.

Bommai said that the State Government will take steps to accord state festival status to Kittur Utsav. The event was organised to mark the victory of Rani Chennamma against the British.

”Kittur Rani Chennamma waged a war against the Britishers 40 years before Rani Jhansi launched the war for Independence. We have to bring to the notice of the world that Kittur rani Chenamma was the first woman to fight for India’s independence,” he said.