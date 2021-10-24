STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Does untouchability still prevail in Karnataka?

A video clip of a man allegedly from a backward community being ill-treated at a canteen (eatery) at Bommagudda, Hunasgi taluk, Yadgir has gone viral on social networking sites.

Published: 24th October 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An incident of alleged untouchability reported from Yadgir district has put the civil society to shame on Thursday.

A video clip of a man allegedly from a backward community being ill-treated at a canteen (eatery) at Bommagudda, Hunasgi taluk, Yadgir has gone viral on social networking sites.

A woman at the canteen is seen pouring water from a jug into the hands of a man hailing from a backward caste to make him drink it. The man is seen leaving his slippers before reaching the woman to drink water with his two hands.

The incident has shocked the people in and around Yadgir soon after the video turned viral. Shocked local authorities held a meeting today in the village and called upon people to treat everyone equally without doing discrimination.

However, it is not clear as yet whether the police department took cognizance of the offense

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka untouchability case
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp