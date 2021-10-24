Does untouchability still prevail in Karnataka?

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An incident of alleged untouchability reported from Yadgir district has put the civil society to shame on Thursday.

A video clip of a man allegedly from a backward community being ill-treated at a canteen (eatery) at Bommagudda, Hunasgi taluk, Yadgir has gone viral on social networking sites.

A woman at the canteen is seen pouring water from a jug into the hands of a man hailing from a backward caste to make him drink it. The man is seen leaving his slippers before reaching the woman to drink water with his two hands.

The incident has shocked the people in and around Yadgir soon after the video turned viral. Shocked local authorities held a meeting today in the village and called upon people to treat everyone equally without doing discrimination.

However, it is not clear as yet whether the police department took cognizance of the offense