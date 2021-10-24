Keepers of the family tree

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: They are the original keepers of records, the genealogists of yore, the Google of ancient times. The Helavaru, a semi-nomadic tribe of archivists and soothsayers, know every branch of every family tree in the villages of North Karnataka.

These semi-nomadic people visit villages from May to December, and collect the names of newborns, migrants, missing people, senior citizens who have passed away and other details. During the pre-Independence era, the Helavaru used to record details on copper plates and preserve them for generations. Now, they use large record books. They also act as conscience keepers of society.

The Helavaru -- literally meaning ‘the narrators’ in Kannada -- are warmly welcomed into every village, and as a mark of respect, given money and crops for maintaining family records. After the pandemic hit, they gave up their tours and their income all but stopped. Now, with Covid numbers falling in North Karnataka after one-and-half years, the Helavaru are back on the roads.

Theirs is a dwindling group of professionals. The younger generations are moving towards parallel jobs, though many have remained true to the family profession. Walking along nooks and corners of villages and cities to record family details, they earn little, with people giving money or cash. Earlier, villagers would give cows, sheep and even small pieces of land, but nobody gives such gifts any more.

Balappa Helavaru is a 60-year-old genealogist from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district, and has been telling people’s family history and drawing up family trees of more than 300 families in Gadag district. Balappa visits Gadag town and other rural areas in the district to collect family details every year. He doesn’t know any other work, as he had been doing this from his childhood. He also visits Belagavi district during the other months of the year.

Balappa said, “I have a small family. My son helps me with this work, and will continue with my job. We have had no income for the last one-and-half years, and have been sitting idle at home. The government is giving rations through PDS, so we are surviving. I have to visit hundreds of families to document names, but this year it was delayed due to the lockdown and pandemic. It is good that everything is becoming normal.”

Balappa’s son Madhav said, “Our earnings are very limited. We both earn about Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per month, after roaming in rural and urban areas. We don’t demand, but inform the family about their family trees. Our forefathers assigned us more than 300 families in Gadag district. It will be three years before we meet a family again. I passed Class 10 and left school as I started working with my father.”

Sagar Bhajantri of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar said, “Helavaru visit our family once in two or three years. They tell us names of our forefathers and other family members. It is a very exciting time, and we love to hear tales of our forefathers’ work, profession, good deeds and funny incidents. They give a complete picture of how their generations lived. Now, we know the names of our grandfathers, great grandfathers, great great grandfathers and their details.”

Soothers & soothsayers

In earlier times, the Helavarus acted as soothers, telling positive stories of others to motivate villagers. There were no newspapers, but these people would give oral accounts of happenings in other villages and cities, and try to boost the morale of the villagers during drought and flood times. It was also a tradition to ask them about vegetation and future predictions. They advise people about muhurthams and guide them to perform pujas on a particular day and the time. People believe them and the tradition continues.

Role model during the pandemic

In September last year, some Helavas visited North Karnataka from Goa as they thought the Covid numbers had reduced. Some villagers expressed concern about their entry into villages so they didn’t enter any house, and put up tents outside