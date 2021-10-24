Rs 50 crore for Kittur Development Authority 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that a Rs50 crore action plan for the development of Kittur Development Authority (KDA) will be sanctioned in the current fiscal itself. “The valour shown by Kittur Rani Chennamma against the Britishers was extraordinary and she will always be the region’s pride,” he added. He further said that Kittur Rani Chennamma is not restricted only to Belagavi, but belongs to the entire state.