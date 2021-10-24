Undeclared emergency in country: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “There is an undeclared emergency in the country, and people are disillusioned with BJP governments at the state and Centre. PM Modi has failed to fulfil the assurances made while coming to power. Soaring prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel are haunting people. But, the Centre is blaming the UPA government for this mess,” said Siddaramaiah.

At Kubaturu village of Sorab town on Saturday, he said, “The excise duty was Rs 9.21 per litre of petrol and Rs 3.45 for diesel in 2014. Now, it has gone up to Rs 32.95 for petrol and Rs 31.84 for diesel.” On the Hanagal bypoll, he said, “It will be a straight fight between Congress and BJP.

Our party candidate Srinivas Mane never ditched Hanagal even during Covid crisis.” He said, “If we protest, the government arrests us. If we speak against it, they label us as terrorists or traitors. Otherwise, they send ED or I-T to raid us. Former PM Indira Gandhi didn’t do this during the Emergency.”