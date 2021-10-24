STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Undeclared emergency in country: Siddaramaiah

“There is an undeclared emergency in the country, and people are disillusioned with BJP governments at the state and Centre.

Published: 24th October 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “There is an undeclared emergency in the country, and people are disillusioned with BJP governments at the state and Centre. PM Modi has failed to fulfil the assurances made while coming to power. Soaring prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel are haunting people. But, the Centre is blaming the UPA government for this mess,” said Siddaramaiah.

At Kubaturu village of Sorab town on Saturday, he said, “The excise duty was Rs 9.21 per litre of petrol and Rs 3.45 for diesel in 2014. Now, it has gone up to Rs 32.95 for petrol and Rs 31.84 for diesel.” On the Hanagal bypoll, he said, “It will be a straight fight between Congress and BJP.

Our party candidate Srinivas Mane never ditched Hanagal even during Covid crisis.” He said, “If we protest, the government arrests us. If we speak against it, they label us as terrorists or traitors. Otherwise, they send ED or I-T to raid us. Former PM Indira Gandhi didn’t do this during the Emergency.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
emergency BJP Siddaramaiah
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp