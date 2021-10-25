Body of missing man found in well in Karnataka's Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The body of a 32-year-old man, who had gone missing, was found by the police in a nearby well on the outskirts of Balaganur village in the district on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The victim, identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, was a farmer of the same village, and was in a relationship with 24-year-old Ameena Begum.

Ameena had accused her family members of murdering her boyfriend, and had filed a missing and murder complaint at Almel police station on Saturday. Earlier, the police had registered a missing complaint, but have now booked a murder case. Following a tipoff, a police team made its way to a 15-feet-deep well on a plot of agricultural land, where Ravi’s body was found. The police, with the help of Fire personnel and locals, retrieved the body from the well in the wee hours of Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sreedhar D said, “Ravi was murdered by Ameena’s family members, who were against their relationship as he belonged to another community. The intention behind the murder is clear in this case. After the murder, the accused dumped the body in the well and fled. Relatives confirmed it as Ravi’s body. The investigation is underway.”

Ameena has filed a complaint against her kin accusing them of murder. The police have arrested her brother and another relative in connection with the case. Speaking to TNIE, SP HD Ananda Kumar said, “There might be a few more people involved.”