Congress wins elections with money power: Karnataka CM Bommai

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit back at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar for accusing the BJP of distributing money to woo voters in the bypoll-bound Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies.

Campaigning for BJP Sindagi bypoll candidate Ramesh Bhusanur on Sunday, October 24, 2021, Bommai said, “It is the culture of the Congress leaders (to distribute money). We are fighting the bypolls on the basis of development and not money.”

He accused the Congress of misusing power and looting the state when in power. “They are using the same money now to win the bypolls. Shivakumar has the past experience of bringing money in gunny bags to distribute it among voters. I know how he campaigned ahead of the Kundgol and Nanjangud bypolls. Congress believes that a ‘night operation’ (luring voters using money and liquor) can swing the elections in their favour,” thundered Bommai.

“The Congress accuses us of winning elections using money and muscle power. ut when they win, it is people’s power. I want to ask the Congress leaders on what basis they won the recent Maski bypoll?” he said. Taking a dig at former CM Siddaramaiah and other Kuruba leaders of the Congress, Bommai said,

“There are certain people who portray themselves as Kuruba leaders and wear a kambali (blanket). I urge such leaders to wear a blanket only if they have worked for the community’s welfare. It was me who developed the birthplace of Kanakadasa in Baada village.” Kanakadasa hailed from the Kuruba community.

Bommai also assured the voters of completing pending irrigation projects to irrigate 1 lakh hectares of land in Sindagi and Indi taluks. He also promised to lay the foundation stone for Korwar branch canal works soon after the completion of the October 30 bypolls.

Bommai, who campaigned in 12 villages of Sindagi segment, was accompanied by minister Govind Karjol, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle and former Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi.