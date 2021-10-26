Bank of Baroda plans to increase business correspondents in three years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha has said that the bank aims to increase the number of Business Correspondents (BCs) to 5:1 in the next three years. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chadha stressed the importance of BCs in financial inclusion and said, “Branches will never solve the problem of financial inclusion.

It has to be again done through outlets which are near customers. So, we have plans to expand our BCs. When the amalgamation took place, we had about 16,000-17,000 BCs and 9,000 branches, which means that for every branch, we had two BCs. It is our ambition to take this number to five for every branch in the next three years.”

Chadha said Bank of Baroda has a market share of about 6 per cent in banking in Bengaluru, while it is 23 per cent in car loans. “We want to ensure that Bengaluru becomes one of the most important centres for us,” he said. He also pointed out that the bank was never strong in South India, but, with Vijaya Bank’s merger, it actually had a very good franchise.

Credit Outreach Program

The Bank of Baroda launched a Credit Outreach Programme on Monday. The initiative will primary focus on Customer Credit Outreach and supporting the general public, farmers, entrepreneurs by way of distributing loans and implementing digital initiative by the Bank of Baroda towards the economic growth of the nation.