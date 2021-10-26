BJP is anti-reservation, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of reservation and said the saffron party never believed in the Constitution. “The BJP does not give importance to Backward Classes. The Congress, however, treats everybody equally and believes in the Constitution and democratic values,” he said.

With just three days left for the public campaigning to end, Siddaramaiah has been holding meetings with leaders and people of various communities in Sindagi constituency. He has already chaired meetings with members of the minorities, Backward Classes and some sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

While addressing the people of the Banjara community on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “It is not wrong if the exploited unite and express their grievances at a convention. It is not casteism. If participating in such conferences makes one casteist, then I am a casteist.”

He said as chief minister, he set aside Rs 200 crore for the welfare of the Banjaras, and the BJP has now reduced it to Rs 10 crore. “Under the Land Reforms Act, my government had given land to thousands of families. I have treated all communities equally in my tenure. Is this casteism?” he questioned.

During a meeting with the members of the Talwar community, Siddaramaiah said the BJP has always neglected them.

“Even though the Union Government has given its nod to accord ST status to the Talwar community, the State Government is refusing to give it,” Siddaramaiah charged. He also urged people not to take part in the convention organised for the Talwar community by the BJP.

He further said the fight in the ensuing bypolls was between the Congress and the BJP.

“The JDS is not in the race. It is the B-team of the BJP. Leaders of both those parties are afraid of me. They want to finish me off politically. But people are on my side,” the former chief minister added.