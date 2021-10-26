STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP is anti-reservation, says Siddaramaiah

The Congress, however, treats everybody equally and believes in the Constitution and democratic values,” he said.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of reservation and said the saffron party never believed in the Constitution. “The BJP does not give importance to Backward  Classes. The Congress, however, treats everybody equally and believes in the Constitution and democratic values,” he said.

With just three days left for the public campaigning to end, Siddaramaiah has been holding meetings with leaders and people of various communities in Sindagi constituency. He has already chaired meetings with members of the minorities, Backward Classes and some sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

While addressing the people of the Banjara community on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “It is not wrong if the exploited unite and express their grievances at a convention. It is not casteism. If participating in such conferences makes one casteist, then I am a casteist.”

He said as chief minister, he set aside Rs 200 crore for the welfare of the Banjaras, and the BJP has now reduced it to Rs 10 crore. “Under the Land Reforms Act, my government had given land to thousands of families. I have treated all communities equally in my tenure. Is this casteism?” he questioned.

During a meeting with the members of the Talwar community, Siddaramaiah said the BJP has always neglected them.

“Even though the Union Government has given its nod to accord ST status to the Talwar community, the State Government is refusing to give it,” Siddaramaiah charged. He also urged people not to take part in the convention organised for the Talwar community by the BJP.

He further said the fight in the ensuing bypolls was between the Congress and the BJP.

“The JDS is not in the race. It is the B-team of the BJP. Leaders of both those parties are afraid of me. They want to finish me off politically. But people are on my side,” the former chief minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP reservation congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp