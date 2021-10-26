Hanagal contest is between Bommai, our candidate Sreenivas Mane: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Monday taunted the BJP saying that the contest in the Hanagal segment is not between the BJP and Congress candidates, but between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Sreenivas Mane.

“ I am 200 per cent sure we will win in both Hanagal and Sindagi,” he told reporters here. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Everyone knows which party is working behind the curtains to help whom,’’ alluding to the JDS. He also alleged that the BJP is distributing money to voters in Hanagal and Sindagi.

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim that the BJP has already won the bypolls, Shivakumar said the BJP is in power and hence, the CM is making such remarks. “Normally, the CM goes once or twice to campaign in bypolls, but Bommai himself camping there shows how anxious they are about the results,” he remarked.