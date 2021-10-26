STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hanagal contest is between Bommai, our candidate Sreenivas Mane: DK Shivakumar

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim that the BJP has already won the bypolls, Shivakumar said the BJP is in power and hence, the CM is making such remarks.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Monday taunted the BJP saying that the contest in the Hanagal segment is not between the BJP and Congress candidates, but between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Sreenivas Mane.

“ I am 200 per cent sure we will win in both Hanagal and Sindagi,” he told reporters here. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Everyone knows which party is working behind the curtains to help whom,’’ alluding to the JDS. He also alleged that the BJP is distributing money to voters in  Hanagal and Sindagi.

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim that the BJP has already won the bypolls, Shivakumar said the BJP is in power and hence, the CM is making such remarks. “Normally, the CM goes once or twice to campaign in bypolls, but Bommai himself camping there shows how anxious they are about the results,” he remarked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Congress Hanagal bypoll BJP Basavaraj Bommai Sreenivas Mane
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp