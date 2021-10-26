STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government mandates COVID test on arrival for travellers from nine risk countries

A circular which comes into effect from October 25th onwards says that the passengers from these countries will have to be on home quarantine for seven days and undergo COVID testing on Day 8.

Published: 26th October 2021

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In compliance with the central government's decision, the Karnataka government on the advise of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has made it mandatory for international passengers coming from some of the countries which are at risk will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the state's airports, irrespective of their vaccination status.

A circular regarding the same was issued on Monday by the state government.

The countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in Karnataka are countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

The circular which comes into effect from October 25th onwards says that the passengers from these countries will have to be on home quarantine for seven days and undergo COVID testing on Day 8 of their arrival.

The passengers must also compulsariy upload their negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours in the Air Suvidha portal ahead of their travel with a self declaration form. The order stated that before boarding, the dos and don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

The order further directed the in-flight crew to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed at all times. If any passenger reports symptoms of COVID-19 during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per protocol, the order read.

It stated that if a traveller is coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, then, if they are fully vaccinated, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days` post-arrival.

If partially/not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake various measures which include submission
of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantine for 7 days, re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitoring their health for next 7 days, informed the order.

List of countries where additional measures need to be followed, including post arrival testing are:

  • Countries in Europe including UK

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Bangladesh

  • Botswana

  • China

  • Mauritius

  • New Zwaland

  • Zimbabwe

List of countries where the central government had an agreement for mutual recognition of certificates for fully vaccinated individuals are :

  • UK

  • France

  • Germany

  • Nepal

  • Belarus

  • Lebanon

  • Amenia

  • Ukraine

  • Belgium

  • Hungary

  • Serbia

