Little ones return to school in Karnataka, but attendance remains low

By Express News Service

The reluctance of parents and children of classes 1-5 to attend schools offline was apparent with only half (49.49 per cent) of the permitted 50 per cent students coming to schools on Monday, the first day of reopening of physical classes.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), attributed the low attendance to starting blues, lack of transport, and post-festive inertia.

Besides, the education department could gather attendance data from only 39.92 per cent of the 62,032 schools across the state. Department officials said a clearer picture will emerge when all schools submit their attendance details.

Considering it was the first day, education department officials expected primary school students to follow the same trend as noticed among students of classes 6-12, who too had recorded poor attendance when offline classes opened on October 1. But it improved steadily over subsequent days. For Classes 1-5, 100 per cent attendance will be allowed from the first week of November.

With the uncertainty prevailing over reopening of schools offline, many parents — especially in rural areas and a few in urban parts — had not admitted their kids. Besides, some had failed to pay admission fees for the year. On Monday, many were found making a beeline to schools’ payment desks or settling the dues online and send their children back to school.

Many children from private, aided and unaided schools returning to their classes a year-and-a-half later were welcomed with ‘aratis’, chocolates, sweets and savouries. At some schools, teachers had dressed as cartoon characters.

No midday meals for primary kids

At Kaup in Udupi district, Shabarimala Ayyappa Samaja held a programme, ‘Geleyare Shalege Horadona Banni’, under the leadership of local MLA Lalaji R Mendon. Beating of chende, blowing the clarinet and dances of fancy dolls were organised in some schools to motivate the children. But the primary school kids could not get mid-day meals, which have been started only for higher primary and high school students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, who visited schools in Shivamogga district, said midday meals will be started for primary kids too from November 1. Despite teachers’ efforts to entertain the children, the normal pre-Covid buzz was missing at schools. Remaining safe from the infection remained prime on the minds of parents and children.

Parents dropped their children to schools in private transport or autorickshaws without availing services of school vans for fear of their kids contracting the disease. Despite the relatively low overall attendance, some schools reported healthy numbers. Vinay Kattimani, a teacher at the Government Primary School at Nainegali village near Bagalkot, said, “Over 90 per cent of students attended classes on the first day.

We welcomed them with sweets and chocolates. Even parents were happy to send their children back to schools. Instead of starting with the syllabus, revision classes were conducted to bring them up to date.” Srishail Biradar, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instructions, Bagalkot, said they found that many students had lost their learning ability. “Most of them have forgotten basic language skills,” he said.