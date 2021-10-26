STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New social engineering emerging in Hanagal: Bommai

Bommai accused the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, of targeting him personally and not talking about the development of Hanagal.  

Published: 26th October 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for party candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar  at Yalavatti village in Hanagal taluk on Monday

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Amid a steady drizzle, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday campaigned extensively for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hanagal candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar at Yalavatti, Karagudari, Baichavalli, Hullatii and Shigihalli villages of the taluk.

Hitting out at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar for accusing the BJP leaders of distributing money to woo voters, Bommai said it was the Congress’ culture to win elections using money power. “We get our votes by winning the confidence of the electorate,” Bommai said.

While addressing a rally at Baichavalli, Bommai said a new kind of social engineering was emerging in Hanagal that will benefit the BJP candidate. “While the Congress indulges in caste politics, members of all sections of society have come out in support of the BJP because the late MLA, C M Udasi, helped the needy of all communities,” Bommai said. When he asked the people whether Shivakumar had visited Hanagal in the past, when he was the water resources minister, the gathering said, “No!”

Bommai accused the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, of targeting him personally and not talking about the development of Hanagal.

Basavaraj Bommai Hanagal bypoll Karnataka
