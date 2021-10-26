STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No immediate plan to deport 72 Rohingyas in Bengaluru, Karnataka government tells SC

It submitted before the apex court that the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is not maintainable, devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed.

Published: 26th October 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Golforaj Begum, a 54-year-old Rohingya refugee, sits at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Representational image of a Rohingya refugee (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government has informed the Supreme Court that it has no immediate plan to deport 72 Rohingyas living in Bengaluru while opposing a plea to identify and deport them.

It submitted before the apex court that the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is not maintainable, devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed.

"It is submitted that the Bengaluru City Police have not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction. However, 72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru City are working in various fields and Bengaluru City Police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now and there is no immediate plan of deporting them," the state government's affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in response to Upadhyay's plea seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, within one year.

"The large-scale illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but seriously impaired security and national integration," the plea had said.

Upadhyay's plea alleged there was an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts via West Bengal, Tripura, and Guwahati.

"This situation is seriously harming the national security of the country," the plea had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohingya Supreme Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp