Work hard in areas where BJP is weak in Sindagi: Bommai to ministers

The five cabinet ministers have been appointed as in-charge for each zilla panchayat constituency that falls under Sindagi segment.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for party candidate Ramesh Bhusanur ahead of the October 30 bypolls in Sindagi on Sunday

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:  The BJP will have to concentrate on weak areas in Sindagi, if it hopes to win the bypoll, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told his cabinet colleagues at a closed-door meeting here on Monday. Before departing to Hubballi, Bommai held a meeting with ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, Byrati Basavaraj, C C Patil and Shashikala Jolle, besides elected members Arun Shahpur, Basavaraj Mattimud, Doddanagouda Patil and Laxman Savadi, who are in charge of Sindagi segment.

The five cabinet ministers have been appointed as in-charge for each zilla panchayat constituency that falls under Sindagi segment. Bommai campaigned in as many as 12 villages on Sunday. CC Patil told TNIE, "The CM has his own responsibilities.

He has collected the intelligence report of each ZP constituency of Sindagi segment. He pointed out the strong and weak areas and directed the ministers to campaign intensively for the remaining two days.” “He also told ministers and elected members not to be under the illusion that they would win the poll, but to work hard to ensure victory. It is a strong JDS fort and we are not taking it lightly,” added Patil.

According to sources, “A couple of ministers have highlighted the reasons behind the poor response to the party in a couple of ZP constituencies. The ministers have also discussed the poll strategy with the CM to tackle weak zones. The CM has directed all cabinet ministers not to leave the district until polling is over,” said a source.

On JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda accusing  BJP and Congress of conspiring to finish regional parties, Bommai said, “We are only concentrating on building the BJP. We don’t bother about other parties.” 

Comments

