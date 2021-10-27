BS BS Yediyurappa takes a break in Shikaripura

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took time off from his busy electioneering schedule, to unwind and relax in his home constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. Through Monday and Tuesday, Yediyurappa spent time meeting old friends, called upon a seer, and also inspected ongoing lake-filling work.

The former CM, who is almost always engaged in public life, even found some ‘me-time’ to tour his constituency. Having returned from campaigning in Hanagal and Sindagi, he spent time with his family. He also attended a wedding of the daughter of a BJP leader and blessed the couple.

Sources said Yediyurappa later met RSS leader and old friend Angadi Ramanna at the latter’s residence.

Later, the former CM visited another old friend, Chikka Jois, at Dasara Keri. He then visited Shree Shiv Yogashrama at Kalenahalli and sought the blessings of seer Siddalinga Mahaswami.

Later, Yediyurappa inspected the Kalenahalli lift irrigation project, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore. Around 70 per cent of the work is completed. He also visited the site of Udugani-Talagunda-Hosur lake-filling projects. As many as 255 lakes will be filled at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore.