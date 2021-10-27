Day out with farmers for actor Darshan, minister BC Patil on Nov 14

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALUR: Come November 14, popular Kannada actor Darshan will spend a day with farmers of Hirekerur as part of the ‘Raitharondige Ondu Dina’ initiative launched by Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

The previous Yediyurappa government had roped in ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan as ambassador of the Agriculture Department. According to sources, Darshan had agreed to take up the role without any remuneration.

The ‘Raitharondige Ondu Dina’ initiative was launched by minister Patil last year from Madavina Kodi village in Mandya district on November 14, 2020 (his birthday). The movie ‘Kaurava’, which propelled Patil into the limelight, was shot in that village. The minister, along with officials of his department, had spent the day with farmers.

The aim of the programme, according to the minister, is to understand the problems of farmers and find solutions. Also, progressive farmers would be invited and lecture other farmers on the best farming practices. The initiative was planned to be held twice a month in different districts. However, the pandemic put the brakes on the programme. It has, however, been resumed recently.

Patil said, “Actor Darshan will take part in ‘Raitharondige Ondu Dina’ initiative at Hirekerur in Haveri district on November 14. Darshan has been a great support to us.” Darshan, who is also into farming, will strive to create awareness on government schemes. He has been asked by the department to bridge the gap between farmers and the government.

However, officials are skeptical about Darshan being involved in ‘Raitharondige Ondu Dina’0. “Darshan attending it will be a big crowd-puller. It will be difficult to differentiate between farmers and the general public who come to just have a glimpse of the actor,” an official said.