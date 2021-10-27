Eight police teams hunt for film producer’s family in assault case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police have formed eight teams to track the movements of the family members of film producer Soundarya Jagadish, who allegedly assaulted two domestic helps of a neighbour recently.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police had registered a case against the producer’s son, actor Snehit Jagadish, on Sunday, along with seven others on the charges of outraging the modesty of the two workers and also trespassing.

According to the police, soon after the incident came to light and the CCTV footage of the attack was aired on news channels, the family went into hiding, switching off mobile phones. A notice was issued to the accused, including actor Snehit and his mother Rekha, to appear before an investigation officer on Monday. However, they did not show up, and have sought anticipatory bail from a city court.

“Efforts are on to nab the accused. Three teams visited Mangaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi to gather details from their relatives. Snehit, along with his mother, left the city in two cars late on Sunday night and reportedly visited a temple in Mysuru. We have also alerted police departments in the neighbouring states to track their movements,” an officer added. Some women’s associations on Tuesday protested in front of the producer’s residence, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.