Five lakh people to sing in unison this Rajyotsava

Kannada organisations from other countries too will join this mammoth event, which is also eyeing a record. 

Published: 27th October 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A Kannada activist seen running with the Karnataka flag on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava in Mysuru on Wednesday. (File Photo | EPS/Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This will be one mega-event to highlight Kannada pride, as around five lakh singers from across the world will sing iconic Kannada songs penned by three poets at 1,000 locations on October 28, as part of week-long celebrations to mark Kannada Rajyotsava, which falls on November 1. 

Kannada organisations from other countries too will join this mammoth event, which is also eyeing a record. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his colleagues will be part of ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ -- organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture -- on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha.  

Students to sing in front of Mysuru Palace, Hampi

Members of various Kannada organisations abroad will join the programme online, while students from various colleges and schools, and people will sing in front of the Mysuru Palace, Hampi and other cultural sites. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Udupi Sri Krishna Mandira, Siddaganga Mutt and Chitradurga fort, are amongother venues for the programme.

Directions have been given to all DCs, CEOs to make arrangements, allowing performers to sing Kuvempu’s “Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava’’, Nisar Ahmed’s “Jogada Siri’’ and Hamsalekha’s “Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku’’ at 11 am on October 28.

